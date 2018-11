CLEVELAND– Republican Mike DeWine narrowly defeated Democrat Richard Cordray for Ohio governor.

It was a rematch of the 2010 election when DeWine ousted Cordray to become attorney general. DeWine and his running mate, Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted, received roughly 52 percent of the vote.

More election results here

Republicans also won Ohio’s attorney general, auditor, secretary of state and treasurer races.

Continuing coverage of You Decide 2018 here