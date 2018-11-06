Fox 8 tracking poll problem reports across Northeast Ohio

FOX 8 is committed to tracking issues at the polls on Election Day across Northeast Ohio.
There have been a few issues reported so far after the polls opened.
SUMMIT COUNTY
Precinct officials at Pinewood Apartments in Kent had to replace optical scan voting equipment.
The Summit County Board of Elections tell Fox 8 that precinct election officials followed protocol of storing ballots in a locked bin.
A bipartisan panel is then called in to scan those ballots.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY
The Old Town Hall in Strongsville lost power last night.
According to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, polls there opened on time for voting. The Staff there used a generator until power was restored.
