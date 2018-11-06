× Election Day power outages not impacting the polls

More than 3,000 First Energy customers lost power Tuesday morning.

Most of the people affected are in Cuyahoga County.

Fox 8 reached out to the Board of Elections.

They say no precincts are afffected.

Cleveland Power is responding to outages in Ohio City.

A commpany spokesperson tells Fox 8 no polls are affected.

Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

If your power is out, you can stay up to date on the Fox 8 livestream.