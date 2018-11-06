Election Day power outages not impacting the polls
More than 3,000 First Energy customers lost power Tuesday morning.
Most of the people affected are in Cuyahoga County.
Fox 8 reached out to the Board of Elections.
They say no precincts are afffected.
Cleveland Power is responding to outages in Ohio City.
A commpany spokesperson tells Fox 8 no polls are affected.
Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
If your power is out, you can stay up to date on the Fox 8 livestream.
