Election day in Ohio has national implications

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio is a major battleground during a presidential election, but in this first midterm election under President Donald Trump, it is a must-win state for Democrats if they want a chance to take control of the senate.

Ohio has one of 10 Senate seats Democrats are defending in states that Trump won in 2016.

Incumbent Senator Sherrod Brown faces a challenge from Republican Representative Jim Renacci.

Brown was first elected to the position in 2006, and served in the U.S. House of Representatives and as Ohio's secretary of state.

Renacci has served Ohio's 16th District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2011. Before that, he was the mayor of Wadsworth.

Ohio's governor's race is also being watched around the country.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted are running against the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Richard Cordray and former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton.

DeWine is a former U.S. Senator, Ohio Lt. Governor and U.S. Representative.

Cordray served as Ohio Attorney General and Treasurer of Ohio.

Incumbent Gov. John Kasich is term-limited.

Polls have not predicted a winner in this race and indicate it is a toss-up.

Ohio's Issue 1 is also a big draw to the polls.

It is a proposed amendment to the state constitution to reduce the penalties for crimes of obtaining, possessing and using illegal drugs. It would make those offenses misdemeanors and prohibit the court from ordering people on probation for felonies to be sent to prison for non-criminal probation violations. The savings from a reduction in inmates would be spent on drug treatment and rehabilitation programs.

Polls in Ohio are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

There has been heavy turnout for early voting, which could predict a busy day at the polls.

Weather is not going to make getting there easier. The Fox 8 weather team has reported the best chance of heading to the polls without your umbrella will be after 12 p.m.

