Election Day forecast: Wet and windy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain continues as we wake on Election Day, especially the morning hours. Fortunately, the steadier rain will push east. While showers may persist after the lunch hour, they will thin out and become much more scattered. Your best chance of heading to your polling station without carrying your umbrella will be after noon.

Temperatures will soar to around 60° early Election Day before temperatures take a steep fall during the PM hours. A blast of much colder air is on the horizon! It’s going to be cold enough to support a wintry mix/snow at the end of the week! This may even turn out to be our first measurable snow of the season. We’ll keep you updated.

Here’s the latest Fox 8-day forecast:

Our bi-annual exercise of jerking around our body clocks in the spring and fall just occurred. At least in November, we “gain” an hour of sleep, right? Question: Has Daylight Saving Time outlived its usefulness? You may be surprised in learning that the EU just voted to do away with Daylight Saving Time. Arizona and Hawaii don’t observe it. Idaho recently voted on it. In André Bernier’s most recent episode of WeatherJazz®, he explores the practice of moving our clocks twice a year!

Interested in the Winter Weather Outlook? Here’s what our team is forecasting:

(For a more extensive discussion about how we arrive to a seasonal forecast, you can listen to André Bernier’s podcast, WeatherJazz®, episode #017.)