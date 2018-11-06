Sherrod Brown defeats Jim Renacci for U.S. Senate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A Democratic U.S. senator who's in his fifth decade of Ohio politics has been elected to a third term.

Sherrod Brown on Tuesday defeated fourth-term U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, who dropped a governor's bid to run for Senate at Trump's urging.

The 65-year-old Brown won his first election to the state's House in 1974 and unseated Republican Sen. Mike DeWine in 2006. With a history of blue-collar appeal and union support, Brown has backed Trump moves on steel tariffs and renegotiating trade agreements.

The 59-year-old Renacci, a businessman, called Brown a liberal out of touch with Ohio values.

