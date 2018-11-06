Cuyahoga County voter turnout tops 2014 midterm election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Voter turnout in Cuyahoga County topped the numbers from the 2014 midterm election Tuesday afternoon.

A little more than 40 percent of eligible voters cast their ballots, as of 3:30 p.m., according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. That number includes Election Day and absentee ballots. The county currently has 899,326 eligible voters.

You can track Cuyahoga County voter turnout live here

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Director Pat McDonald said officials predicted 50 percent turnout on Monday, but now it appears it will reach 55 percent.

The number is still well under a presidential election year when about 70 percent of county voters usually go to the polls.

In the last midterm election, total turnout was 39.56 percent with 350,534 of 886,098 casting votes. McDonald said a normal midterm is about 40 percent.

More people voted early this year and triple the amount voted in person at the board of elections than the last midterm. That's 18,000 vs. 6,000.

Polls in Ohio remain open until 7:30 p.m.

Check back with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for election results throughout the evening