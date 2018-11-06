× Cleveland police searching for missing siblings ages 11 and 9

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help locating two missing siblings.

Chasen Pierce, 11, and his 9-year-old sister Jamielle Leftwich were last seen at about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said they were in a car with their foster parent in the area of Euclid Avenue and Catalpa Road. While stopped in traffic, Chasen and Jamielle jumped out of the car and ran eastbound.

The foster parent searched the area, but did not find the children.

Chase was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants, while his sister was wearing a burgundy jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234 or the Fifth District at 216-623-5500.