Cleveland Fire responds to massive fuel spill at Cleveland Hopkins

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Fire department is on the scene of a fuel spill at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The initial calls went out just after 5:30 a.m.

Cleveland fire initially reported a 10,000 gallon spill, but that number has changed a few times.

At last report Cleveland fire believes it is a 5,000 gallon spill.

They also report the leak has been stopped.

#CLEFIRE on scene of reported 10K gallon fuel spill at Hopkins Airport. Haz Mat Crews on scene. Leak has been stopped. Updates to follow…. — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) November 6, 2018

UPDATE on Hopkins Haz Mat: Jet Fuel spilled after a tanker truck collided with another vehicle. Spill is now estimated at 2K gallons. Not believed to be in sewers. Sewer District and Private Contractor en route for assessment and clean up. — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) November 6, 2018

UPDATE: #CLEFIRE Crews now estimate the Jet Fuel spill at Hopkins at 5.5K gallons. — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) November 6, 2018

Airport officials tell Fox 8 a fuel tanker involved in an accident near a hangar. That caused the spill.

The driver did not realize anything had spilled and continued driving for us much as 1000 feet.

Environmental and Hazmat crews are on the scene.

Cleveland Fire reports they do not believe any of the fuel leaked into the sewers.

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is on the way for assessment.

Sewer district and fire will find out if any of the fuel made it to the river.

A private company has been called in to clean up.

It has not impacted flight operations.

Stay with Fox 8 for updates.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video