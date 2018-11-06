Cavs forward Sam Dekker out 2 to 4 weeks with ankle sprain
CLEVELAND– Cleveland Cavaliers forward Sam Dekker will miss two to four weeks with a sprained ankle, the team announced on Tuesday.
Dekker left Monday night’s game against Orlando in the third quarter with a left ankle injury. The team said he had an MRI on Tuesday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health to confirm the sprain.
The 24-year-old was traded from the Clippers to the Cavs in the off-season.
With Cleveland, he’s averaged 6.3 points, 1 assist and 3.7 rebounds per game.
The Cavaliers are 1-9. They are back in action Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena against Oklahoma City.