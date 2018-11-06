30,000 without power across Northeast Ohio; Trumbull County polling places affected

CLEVELAND– High winds knocked out power to more than 30,000 customers across Northeast Ohio on Election Day, even affecting some polling locations.

FirstEnergy reports 4,000 in Cuyahoga County, 1,500 in Geauga County, 3,400 in Mahoning County, 8,000 in Portage County and 14,000 in Trumbull County are without electricity. Wind gusts were between 25 and 35 mph.

Trumbull County Board of Elections officials said 21 precincts experienced power outages and five have been restored. Voters there are using paper ballots.

Officials said, “They’re rolling right along.”

