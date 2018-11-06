× 2018 FNTD Player of the Year Finalists

CLEVELAND – It has been another exciting season of high school football across Northeast Ohio.

The regular season is now complete, and more than 60 local schools qualified for the OHSAA Playoffs.

So now it is time to select the 2018 FOX 8 ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ Player of the Year.

The ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ crew of Sports Director John Telich, Sports Anchor P.J. Ziegler, the Commissioner Dan Coughlin and Producer Nick Kovach have compiled a list of eight finalists.

Now we need your help to pick the winner.

The poll will close Thursday, November 8th at 10:00 p.m.

Fan votes will count for one-fifth of the final total.

We will name the 2018 FOX 8 Player of the Year on the Season #22 Finale of ‘Friday Night Touchdown’, this Friday, November 9th.

Here are the 8 finalists in alphabetical order:

– Trevor Bycznski, QB Berea-Midpark

– C.J. Charleston, RB Gilmour



– Brandon Coleman, RB Columbia



– Jake Rogers, ATH Highland

– Jamir Thomas, RB Massillon



– Joey Torok, RB Kirtland



– Tre Tucker, ATH CVCA

– Ethan Wright, RB Manchester



CLICK HERE for more ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ coverage.