1 killed, 2 injured in Tennessee storms

CHRISTIANA, Tennessee — There has been one death and two others injured as a tornado ripped through Rutherford County overnight Monday.
Rutherford County is just east of Nashville.
WZTV reports a female died when a home collapsed. That person’s identity has not yet been released.
WSMV tweeted pictures of the storm damage.
JUST IN: Photo of storm damage at a home on Midland Fosterville Road in Rutherford County pic.twitter.com/OAVXJLECcn
— WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) November 6, 2018
