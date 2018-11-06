1 killed, 2 injured in Tennessee storms

Posted 5:01 am, November 6, 2018, by , Updated at 05:03AM, November 6, 2018

CHRISTIANA, Tennessee — There has been one death and two others injured as a tornado ripped through Rutherford County overnight Monday.

Rutherford County is just east of Nashville.

WZTV reports a female died when a home collapsed. That person’s identity has not yet been released.

WSMV tweeted pictures of the storm damage.