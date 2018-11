Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Brooklyn police are investigating a dangerous chase that happened Sunday night.

Police say the driver was a minor. Neighbors tell Fox 8 News the child was middle school age.

Brooklyn police say they were chasing an SUV at up to 80 miles an hour, but called it off.

The SUV crashed into a parked pickup truck.

Police say the driver is in the hospital in stable condition.

Brooklyn police are investigating the crash with the help of Cleveland PD.