Warrensville Heights standoff ends when SWAT pries the door off a house

Posted 5:30 am, November 5, 2018, by , Updated at 05:55AM, November 5, 2018

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio – A SWAT standoff in Warrensville Heights ended at 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Police and SWAT had been at the scene on Warrensville Center Road for three hours.

The incident closed Warrensville Center Road from Shakerwood Road to Harvard Avenue.

SWAT eventually pulled the front door off the house, rammed the house with a tank and filled the house with gas.

They also used a drone to watch the house before going in and finding the suspect.

One man is in police custody.

Warrensville Heights Police and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at Warrensville Center Road and Harvard Avenue before 7 p.m. Sunday, but have not said whether it is related to the standoff situation.

Stay with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for updates as this story develops.