Warrensville Heights standoff ends when SWAT pries the door off a house
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio – A SWAT standoff in Warrensville Heights ended at 5:30 a.m. Monday.
Police and SWAT had been at the scene on Warrensville Center Road for three hours.
The incident closed Warrensville Center Road from Shakerwood Road to Harvard Avenue.
VIDEO: SWAT on Warrensville Center Rd and Harvard Ave. Standoff ends with 1 in custody. Trying to get more info. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/Q4EY8NBOZU
— Eric Hunker (@ehunker) November 5, 2018
SWAT eventually pulled the front door off the house, rammed the house with a tank and filled the house with gas.
They also used a drone to watch the house before going in and finding the suspect.
One man is in police custody.
Warrensville Heights Police and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at Warrensville Center Road and Harvard Avenue before 7 p.m. Sunday, but have not said whether it is related to the standoff situation.
Stay with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for updates as this story develops.