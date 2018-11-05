× Warrensville Heights standoff ends when SWAT pries the door off a house

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio – A SWAT standoff in Warrensville Heights ended at 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Police and SWAT had been at the scene on Warrensville Center Road for three hours.

The incident closed Warrensville Center Road from Shakerwood Road to Harvard Avenue.

VIDEO: SWAT on Warrensville Center Rd and Harvard Ave. Standoff ends with 1 in custody. Trying to get more info. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/Q4EY8NBOZU — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) November 5, 2018

SWAT eventually pulled the front door off the house, rammed the house with a tank and filled the house with gas.

They also used a drone to watch the house before going in and finding the suspect.

One man is in police custody.

Warrensville Heights Police and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at Warrensville Center Road and Harvard Avenue before 7 p.m. Sunday, but have not said whether it is related to the standoff situation.

