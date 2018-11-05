Warren Taco Bell worker tests positive for hepatitis A

WARREN, Ohio– An employee of a Taco Bell in Warren tested positive for the highly-contagious virus hepatitis A.

The operator of the Elm Road location learned of the diagnosis and started working with local health officials, a Taco Bell spokesperson said on Monday. The worker was placed on leave and will not return until cleared by doctors.

“All team members currently working at this restaurant have been offered vaccinations, and the restaurant was thoroughly sanitized. Additionally, all team members have been offered further training on illness policies and procedures. Ensuring the health and wellbeing of our team members and our customers is our highest priority, which is why we are taking this matter so seriously,” Taco Bell said in a statement.

Hepatitis A, which affects the liver’s ability to function, spreads through contaminated food or water, or from close contact with a person who’s infected. Symptoms include fatigue, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and low-grade fever.

More information hepatitis A here