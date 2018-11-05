× Suspect charged in shooting of Case Western Reserve student

CLEVELAND– One of the suspects in the shooting of a Case Western Reserve University student is behind bars.

Javon K. Williams, 19, was charged with aggravated robbery on Monday, according to court documents.

Investigators said Williams and an 18-year-old man shot the victim in the abdomen Saturday night on Murray Hill, near the university’s campus.

The 20-year-old student remains in the intensive care unit of University Hospitals.

The second suspect was shot during a confrontation with University Circle police. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured.

