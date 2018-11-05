Live video: Air Force One arrives in Cleveland for President Trump’s visit

CLEVELAND– President Donald Trump will be in Cleveland on Monday as voters prepare to head to the polls.

The President is expected to speak at the I-X Center at 2:45 p.m.

“It will be a sprint to the finish of the midterms for President Trump who is campaigning hard for GOP House and Senate campaigns across the map,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer for Donald J. Trump for President.

Trump has two other campaigns stops, in Indiana and Missouri, on Monday.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6. Polls in Ohio are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.