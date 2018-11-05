Operation Giving Tree 2018: Helping children in need have a great Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-Help brighten the holidays of local children in Northeast Ohio.

Join FOX 8, along with the Northern Ohio Honda Dealers, for the 13th annual Operation Giving Tree.

You can drop off new, unwrapped gifts Wednesday, November 21, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. in the FOX 8 front yard -- 5800 Dick Goddard Way.

See a list of items, below. All of the toys will go to children in county care.

We thank you so much!

Here is what we need:

Interactive toys

Action figures

A Diverse selection of dolls

Kitchen playsets

Cars

Trucks

Sport balls

Electronic games

Legos

Makeup kits

Board games

$30 gift card for older children to buy something