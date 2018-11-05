ODOT installs new wrong-way detection system at notorious exit ramp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Collisions involving wrong-way drivers on the highway are terrifying and often prove deadly. That's why the Ohio Department of Transportation is trying out a new detection system on a notorious exit ramp.

As part of an ODOT pilot program, work crews installed a wrong-way detection system on the West 28th Street ramp on the Shoreway, just west of downtown Cleveland.

"Typically involving people that are possibly lost, under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, things of that nature. So we're trying to implement things that will grab these individuals attention to make sure that they do not continue the wrong way," said Amanda McFarland, ODOT spokeswoman.

If the system senses a wrong-way driver, the signs on the ramp will begin flashing and the cameras take timestamped photos of the vehicle to send to law enforcement.

Wrong-way crashes make up less than 1 percent of crashes statewide each year, but because the collisions on the highway are often head-on and at high speeds, things turn deadly in many cases.