‘Nothing like it in the world’: NE Ohio military heroes honored with emotional flight of a lifetime

A group of heroes came together to embark on the trip of a lifetime recently in Cleveland.

They were complete strangers, but had one strong common bond: they are from different military branches and served during World War II, the Korean War or in Vietnam.

They all met at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport at 4 a.m. on a Saturday for an incredible 18-hour journey.

As part of Honor Flight Cleveland, they took a trip from Cleveland to Baltimore, where they were greeted with a hero's welcome.

Then, they took a short bus ride to Washington D.C., a place where many have never be before. They stopped at the World War II Memorial, the Air Force Memorial, the Vietnam Wall and the Arlington National Cemetery.

Fox 8's Tracy McCool went with them.

All this week, we'll be telling the stories of the incredible veterans she met on board the flight. And we'll show you their poignant and emotional reactions during their trip back in time.

And honor your special veterans by sharing their photos and stories right here.