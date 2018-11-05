Man injured when two drivers fire guns in Summit County road rage incident

GREEN, Ohio–One man was shot during a road rage incident in Summit County on Saturday.

It happened on Interstate 77 south between South Arlington and Massillon roads just after 11 p.m.

Two cars collided and came to a rest on the side of the highway. That’s when the one driver got out of his car and confronted the other driver and his family, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.

Both drivers discharged firearms and one was shot. His was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said they both have active CCW licenses.

“There were four total people in the one vehicle, including an adult female and two young children. Thankfully, they weren’t injured or this would have been a far worse tragedy,” Sheriff Steve Barry said. “Do not get involved in road rage incidents, make every attempt to evade this type of situation for everyone’s safety, it’s just not worth it.”

Any information is asked to call the detective bureau at 330-643-2131.