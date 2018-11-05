Man catches SUV thieves in the act, chases after them in another vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A man catches two thieves in the act, stealing his SUV, then he jumps into another vehicle to chase after them. He has a gun pointed at him before the chase ends in a dramatic crash.

A Cleveland police officer’s body camera recorded his conversation with the victim.

VICTIM: "They started swerving towards me.”

OFFICER: “Why would you chase them? Why wouldn't you call police?”

VICTIM: “I don't know.”

OFFICER: “You could've got killed.”

VICTIM: “I know, when they pulled that gun on me, sir, I just...”

OFFICER: “Yeah, never chase 'cause you never know, like, you can see, they had a gun; you could've got killed."

A 36-year old man explains how two of his vehicles, one of them stolen, end up in a crash near West 25th Street and Trowbridge Avenue around 11:30 p.m., Sunday October 28.

"I heard a loud boom outside and I ran outside and I seen my wife's car taking off, so I followed it," said the man.

The man says two young men had taken his 2003 Jeep Liberty from in front of his wife's home on West 39th Street. He then jumped in his Chevy Silverado and chased after them.

"I got to the stop sign; I beeped the horn and they took off and I went behind them and I got beside them and they pulled a gun on me," he explained.

The victim says as he followed his stolen Jeep, the suspects struck the pickup he was driving, then slammed on the brakes, causing him to hit the back of the Jeep. The Jeep then struck a utility pole and a building on West 25th, then the two men jumped out and ran off.

"I'm glad you're okay, though," said the officer.

Officers arrived, searched the area, but did not find the suspects.

"I understand, like it's property and it's your truck and I know, it's like, it's a big purchase and it's upsetting, but never, never, ever chase them, 'cause nothing in your property is worth your life," said the officer.

According to a police report, officers found a white iPhone inside the stolen Jeep, which did not belong to the victim, nor his family. The Jeep’s ignition was punched and a screwdriver was sitting on the front driver’s seat. Officers also found a loaded nine millimeter black firearm magazine on a sidewalk nearby.