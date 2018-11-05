Man accused of shooting Cleveland police officer held on $1 million bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The suspect accused of shooting a Cleveland police officer and one other person Saturday morning will be held on a $1 million cash surety bond.

Thirty-year-old Jonathon Chambers is facing three felony charges of attempted murder.

He made his first court appearance on those charges Monday morning.

Chambers is also a registered sex offender.

His lawyer says he's the father of several children and lives with his mother.

The judge set a preliminary hearing on the attempted murder charges for November 13 and also asked for a mental health screening.

Chambers allegedly shot a person in their vehicle around 4:16 a.m. Saturday. After police were called to the scene, he reportedly fired at responding officers. Police said he injured the civilian and one of the officers. Both were taken to University Hospitals. The officer is in stable condition.

After shooting the officer, Chambers reportedly fled the scene, initiating a city-wide manhunt. Six hours after the officer was wounded, police said they captured and arrested Chambers. He is being held in jail.

