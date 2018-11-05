× Man accused of breaking into Kent apartments, fondling woman in her sleep

KENT, Ohio– Police arrested a suspect on Saturday after two burglaries at the same apartment complex in Kent.

Roger Tooley, 42, of Rootstown, is charged with burglary and sexual imposition. He’s being held without bond and will appear in Kent Municipal Court on Monday.

A woman called police early Saturday morning and reported a strange man was standing in the bedroom doorway of her University Townhomes apartment, police said. The suspect fled but was quickly caught by police.

While investigating, officers learned the same man went into another unit at the complex and fondled a woman while she was sleeping, according to police. When she woke up, he left the apartment.

The Kent Police Department is still investigating these incidents.

Authorities do not know if this man is connected to the attack near Holly Park Apartments on Thursday. Police said a woman was sexually assaulted by a masked man while walking along Holly Drive.