Lowe's closing underperforming stores

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. announced Monday the closure of 20 stores in the U.S. and additional closures in Canada and other locations.

None of the closures are in Ohio.

The company says it will give associates opportunities to transition to other stores.

“While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO. “We believe our people are the foundation of our business and essential to our future growth, and we are making every effort to transition impacted associates to nearby Lowe’s stores.”

Lowe’s expects to close the impacted stores by the end of the company’s 2018 fiscal year (Feb. 1, 2019).

Lowe’s will have store closing sales at most of the locations to get rid of inventory.

A list of impacted stores can be found here.