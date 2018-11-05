× Honoring Our Brave: Full list of Veterans Day 2018 freebies, discounts

This Veterans Day, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, restaurants, stores and other establishments all across the country and Northeast Ohio are thanking our military. Many are offering special discounts, free meals or free admission to veterans and members of the military.

Some of the specials begin BEFORE Veterans Day or last beyond Nov. 11.

***Most businesses require proof of military service, and the deals include participating locations only. It’s recommended you call specific locations to make sure they are taking part in the promotions.***

Restaurants:

— Applebees: Veterans and active duty military can get a complimentary full-size entree from an exclusive menu. In addition, through Nov. 11, guests can purchase a Budweiser, Bud Light or O’Douls beer at their local Applebee’s to be given to a deserving veteran free of charge on Veterans Day as part of the ‘Buy A Vet A Bud’ program.

— Baker’s Square: Active duty military and veterans can enjoy a free breakfast on Veteran’s Day. They will also receive a 20 percent off the entire check coupon valid for their next visit.

— Bar Louie: From open to close on Sunday, November 11, every Bar Louie throughout the country will offer veterans and military personnel a free burger or flatbread up to a $15 value when they show a valid military I.D.

— BJ’s Restaurant and Brew House: Veterans and active military can get a free entrée, up to $12.95 value, plus a free beverage on Veterans Day.

— Boston Market: Veterans and active military can buy one individual meal and drink and get one free on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12.

— Buffalo Wild Wings: Active and retired armed services members receive a free small traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries for dine-in.

— Burntwood Tavern: Veterans and active military eat free on Veterans Day at participating locations.

— California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active duty members of the U.S. military will get a complimentary entrée from a special menu on Veterans Day. Participating guests will also receive a card to redeem for a buy one, get one free offer on pizza, pasta, or salad during a

return visit Nov. 12-18.

— Chili’s: Active and retired armed services members can get a free entrée on Veterans Day.

–Cracker Barrel: On Veterans Day, all military veterans receive a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in thanks for their service. Dine in only.

–Dunkin’ Donuts: On Veterans Day, veterans and active duty military are eligible to receive a free donut of their choice with no purchase necessary.

— Denny’s: Active and inactive military personnel can enjoy a free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. until noon on Veterans Day.

— Eat’n Park: All active and former United States military personnel and their families can get a 10 percent discount off their entire check for the entire month of November.

— Famous Dave’s: On Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, all former and current military personnel can get a Free 2 Meat Salute.

— Firebird’s: Dine with a Veteran or Active Duty Service Member on Nov.12, and their lunch or dinner is free.

— Golden Corral: Golden Corral will host a Military Appreciation Night Nov. 12 from 5 to 9 p.m. during which veterans or active military receive a free meal.

— Graeters: Veterans and active service members can get a free sundae on Veterans Day.

— Hard Rock Rocksino: Free breakfast and lunch for active military or veterans on Veterans Day.

— Hooters: Active military and veterans can receive a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu (available for dine-in only).

— Little Caesars: On Veterans Day, active military and veterans can get a free $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

— Panera: Veterans and active military members get a free You Pick Two meal on Nov. 12 from 11 a.m… to 4 p.m. in observance of Veterans Day.

— Pilot Flying J: From Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, active and former military personnel can get a free breakfast, including a free Pilot coffee of any size with a choice of a PJ Fresh breakfast sandwich, packaged pastry item or a Cinnabon Center of the Roll with a coupon from the myPilot app.

— Primanti Bros.: Veterans and military members can get a free classic Primanti Bros. sandwich at any time on Veterans Day.

— Red Lobster: Active military and veterans can get a free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11 and 12.

— Red Robin: Veterans and active military members can get a free Red’s Tavern double burger and bottomless steak fries.

— Sheetz: Veterans and active duty military personnel can get a free meal and a free car wash on Veterans Day.

— Spaghetti Warehouse: Between Nov. 9 and Nov. 11, veterans and active military personnel can get one free entrée with the purchase of one entrée with a coupon from their website/Facebook page.

— Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and military personnel can get a free lunch from a special Veterans Menu.

Retailers/Other Services

— Goodyear: All active and retired military members and first responders can get a free tire, brake and battery check from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11. They will also receive 10 percent off tires.

— Great Clips: Veterans and military members on Nov. 11 receive either a free haircut that day or the free haircut card to use at a later date. Non-military customers can purchase a service at a U.S. Great Clips salon on Veterans Day (Nov. 11) and get a free haircut card to give to a veteran.

— Humane Society of Summit County: For the entire month of November, adoptions will be completely fee-waived for adopters that provide a valid military identification, with application approval.

— Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums: Free admission to veterans, active-duty military and military reserve members on Veterans Day.

**If you have a discount or freebie to submit for this list, please email the information to the newsroom at tips@fox8.com**

