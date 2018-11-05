Highway patrol looking for hit-skip driver that crashed into school bus in Sandusky County with kids on board

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-skip accident involving a school bus.

According to a press release from the highway patrol, at around 3:55 p.m. Monday, a Clyde-Green Springs School District school bus was southbound on SR 101 at CR 175.

Twenty-four students were on board the bus.

A light-green or gray four-door Ford sedan was stopped westbound on CR 175 at the stop sign. The highway patrol said the sedan didn’t yield and pulled out and struck the school bus on the left quarter panel.

The sedan then left the scene.

The highway patrol said one student complained of a possible injury and was taken to Bellevue Hospital. All of the other students were dropped off at their homes by the same school bus. The bus driver was not injured.

There was minor damage to the bus.

Authorities are looking for the Ford sedan. There should be damage on the right front corner of the vehicle including the corner of the bumper and grill, the right headlight and possibly the front fender.

If you have any information about this hit-skip crash, please call the Fremont Post at 419-332-0085 or the Sandusky Dispatch Center at 419-625-6565.