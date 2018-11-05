Fox Recipe Box: Sweet Potato Hash

CLEVELAND, Oh — Sweet Potato Hash is a wonderful side dish this time of year and can even be a full meal depending on what ingredients you add.

Chef Eric Wells runs Skye LaRae’s Culinary Services and he showed Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how to use sweet potatoes is a different way that creates a comforting dish. This recipe is also part of an upcoming class Eric is teaching on Southern Thanksgiving Dishes. You can learn more about his class and culinary services by clicking here.

Sweet Potato Hash

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon dried rosemary

4 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 medium red sweet peppers, chopped

½ large sweet onion, sliced thin

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons fresh minced thyme

In a medium bowl, combine the first six ingredients, set aside.

In a large skillet, sauté sweet potatoes in oil until lightly browned. Add peppers, onions and garlic, sauté until vegetables are tender. Stir in spice mixture. Cook for about 10 more minutes or until heated through. Top with fresh thyme.