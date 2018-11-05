Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 73-year-old Youngstown woman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Youngstown police have issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a 73-year-old woman.

Sara Thomas left her E Midlothian Blvd. home on foot on Monday at around 5 p.m. and has not returned, police said.

According to Youngstown police, Thomas suffers from dementia and diabetes and is without her medication.

She is 5’4,” and weighs 230 lbs. Thomas was last seen wearing a white beanie hat, black coat, white sweater, blue jeans, and blue and white tennis shoes.

Please call 911 if you see her. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.