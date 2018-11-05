Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 73-year-old Youngstown woman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio –  Youngstown police have issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a 73-year-old woman.

Sara Thomas left her E Midlothian Blvd. home on foot on Monday at around 5 p.m. and has not returned, police said.

According to Youngstown police, Thomas suffers from dementia and diabetes and is without her medication.

Sara Thomas — photo from police

She is 5’4,” and weighs 230 lbs.  Thomas was last seen wearing a white beanie hat, black coat, white sweater, blue jeans, and blue and white tennis shoes.

Please call 911 if you see her. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

