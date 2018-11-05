× Election Day is Tuesday: Ohio statewide races and finding your polling place

CLEVELAND– Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6 and there are a few statewide races on the ballot.

Polls in Ohio are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Issue 1

A proposed amendment to the state constitution to reduce the penalties for crimes of obtaining, possessing and using illegal drugs. It would make those offenses misdemeanors and prohibit the court from ordering people on probation for felonies to be sent to prison for non-criminal probation violations. The savings from a reduction in inmates would be spent on drug treatment and rehabilitation programs.

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted are running against the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Richard Cordray and former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton.

DeWine is a former U.S. Senator, Ohio Lt. Governor and U.S. Representative.

Cordray served as Ohio Attorney General and Treasurer of Ohio.

U.S. Senator

The race features Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown and Republican Rep. Jim Renacci.

Brown was first elected to the position in 2006, and served in the U.S. House of Representatives and as Ohio’s secretary of state.

Renacci has served Ohio’s 16th District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2011. Before that, he was the mayor of Wadsworth.