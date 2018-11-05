Election Day forecast: Rain showers, temperatures soar then take steep fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another round of rain continues as we wake on Election Day, especially the morning hours. Fortunately, the steadier rain will push east. While showers may persist after the lunch hour, they will thin out and become much more scattered. Your best chance of heading to your polling station without carrying your umbrella will be after noon.

Temperatures will soar to around 60° early Election Day before temperatures take a steep fall during the PM hours. A blast of much colder air is on the horizon. It’s going to be cold enough to support a wintry mix/snow at the end of the week. This may even turn out to be our first measurable snow of the season. We’ll keep you updated.

Here’s the latest FOX 8-day forecast:

