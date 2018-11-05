Companies make changes so you can exercise your right to vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hundreds of companies will make changes Tuesday as part of a 'Time to Vote' initiative.

Some of them will even close for the day.

The campaign is a nonpartisan effort led by CEOs, aimed at increasing voter participation.

According to a Time to Vote press release, one of the most common reasons that people give for not voting is that they are too busy, or have work and life demands that prevent them from voting.

To change that a coalition of companies are coming together, starting with the November elections, to increase voter turnout.

The Time to Vote campaign also aims to increase awareness about the steps employers can take to allow time for their employees to vote. The companies joining this campaign are committed to increasing voter participation through programs such as paid time off, a day without meetings and resources for mail-in ballots and early voting.

Outdoor retailer Patagonia will close all its stores on Election Day so that its employees can vote.

Ride-hailing companies Lyft and Uber will offer free and discounted rides to polling places on Nov. 6.

Meat company Tyson Foods launched a campaign to get employees registered to vote.

Read the full list of businesses taking part here.