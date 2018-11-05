Cleveland woman hit by car after fight with boyfriend

CLEVELAND– An 18-year-old woman was seriously injured after she was hit by a car in Cleveland on Sunday.

It happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Erin Avenue.

The Cleveland Division of Police said the woman and her 35-year-old boyfriend were arguing when she jumped on the hood of his car. He drove with her on top of the vehicle until she fell off, police said.

The car hit the woman, then a fire hydrant, which flooded part of the street.

The victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she remains.

The man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence and aggravated vehicular assault. The case is still under investigation.