Cleveland police identify 28-year-old officer shot in the line of duty

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Division of Police identified the officer who was shot in the line of duty while responding to a call Saturday.

Patrol Officer Shane McNea, 28, was shot in both legs on East 121st Street near Shaker Boulevard on Saturday.

Jonathon Chambers, 30, is accused of shooting the officer and a 37-year-old man.

Chambers faces three felony charges of attempted murder and is being held on a $1 million cash surety bond. He made his first court appearance on those charges Monday morning.

Chambers is also a registered sex offender.

His lawyer said he's the father of several children and lives with his mother.

The judge set a preliminary hearing on the attempted murder charges for Nov. 13 and also asked for a mental health screening.

Chambers allegedly shot a man in his car around 4:16 a.m. Saturday. After police were called to the scene, he reportedly fired at officers. McNea and the other victim were taken to University Hospitals. Officer McNea is in stable condition.

The 37-year-old man is still at UH. He's being treated for a gunshot wound to the neck.

After shooting the officer, Chambers reportedly fled the scene, initiating a city-wide manhunt. Six hours after the officer was wounded, police said they captured and arrested Chambers.

