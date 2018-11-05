× Cleveland Cavaliers, Larry Drew agree on new head coaching deal

CLEVELAND –The Cleveland Cavaliers and ‘acting head coach’ Larry Drew have agreed to terms on a new deal, the team announced Monday afternoon.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Coach Drew to continue leading the team on the court. He brings important experience and many qualities that we expect to translate well with our team as the head coach,” said Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman. “We’re looking forward to the ways he can impact the team and help our players continue to grow and find success.”

Drew was named interim head coach of the Cavaliers on October 28 after Tyronn Lue was fired following an 0-6 start to the season. Drew is 60 years old; he served as the interim coach last season for the Cavaliers when Lue took a leave of absence. The team went 8-1 during that time.

This will be Drew’s third head coaching job. He was hired on May 31, 2013 by the Milwaukee Bucks and was fired on June 30, 2014 after the team acquired head coach Jason Kidd from the Brooklyn Nets. Prior to that, he was head coach of the Atlanta Hawks from 2010 through 2013, where he compiled a 128-102 (.557) overall record and led the Hawks to the postseason in each of his three campaigns on the bench.

Drew has served as a Cavaliers assistant coach since 2014.

I can confirm: The #Cavs and Larry Drew have agreed on a new deal. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) November 5, 2018

OFFICAL: We have signed Larry Drew to a new contract as Head Coach.

DETAILS: https://t.co/yuxiVU6SIL — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 5, 2018

