Case Western Reserve University looking at ways to improve security after student shot

CLEVELAND -- Security changes may be coming to Case Western Reserve University after a student was shot over the weekend.

University leaders met Monday to discuss security concerns on campus.

In the meantime, there was increased police presence as students walked home from class.

Officers are there in the wake of Saturday night’s shooting.

One of the suspects, 19-year-old Javon Williams of Shaker Heights, is charged with aggravated robbery.

Police say he and another suspect tried to carjack a Case student, just steps away from the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house.

As the victim recovers in the hospital, students voiced concerns about the lack of lights on campus and Safe Ride services, a campus transportation program.

“A lot of times students choose to walk instead of using Safe Ride because it takes so long,” said Kiran Desai, student.

Monday, Case Western Reserve leaders met to discuss those concerns.

“We are working internally and with organizational partners to address concerns raised this weekend regarding staffing and deployment, Safe Ride transportation, and lighting, and will provide additional updates as information becomes available," said the university in a statement Monday.

“I think it will make a difference; having more light will deter bad activity,” said Katherine Walcutt, student.

