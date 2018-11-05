× Building targeted in bomb threat cleared ahead of visit from President Trump

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland fire and police are investigating a bomb threat to a facility next door to where President Donald Trump is speaking Monday.

The facility is Mazzella Lifting Technologies.

The building was evacuated but reopened after the building was checked, according to Fox 8 crews on the scene.

Mazzella Lifting Technologies has been evacuated. This is the building right next to the I-X Center where @realDonaldTrump will be speaking at 3pm. Manager tells me they don’t know anything except they were all just told to get out. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/ybwbXHIty7 — Jessica Dill (@JessicaLynnDill) November 5, 2018

This building is next door to the I-X Center.

President Trump will be speaking there at 3 p.m.

This is near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

This is a developing situation. Stay with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for updates.