Building targeted in bomb threat cleared ahead of visit from President Trump

Posted 8:23 am, November 5, 2018, by and , Updated at 09:21AM, November 5, 2018

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland fire and police are investigating a bomb threat to a facility next door to where President Donald Trump is speaking Monday.

The facility is Mazzella Lifting Technologies.

The building was evacuated but reopened after the building was checked, according to Fox 8 crews on the scene.

This building is next door to the I-X Center.

President Trump will be speaking there at 3 p.m.

This is near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

