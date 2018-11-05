Brooklyn police: 11-year-old steals parent’s car again, sparks dangerous chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Ohio - Brooklyn police say an 11-year-old was behind the wheel in a pursuit Sunday night.

An officer says he saw a vehicle stopped in the driveway of the former Brooklyn Fire Department just before

11 p.m.

The officer turned on his lights and the driver sped away, according to a police report.

Police say the driver turned off his headlights and kept going, hitting speeds as high as 87 mph.

The driver veered into the opposing lanes of traffic and continued to accelerate, according to the officer.

Parma Heights police took over the chase at Snow and Pearl.

Around 11:06 dispatch received a call from a man who said he was the boy's father.

The man told police it was his 11-year-old son who had taken his mother's car.

Officers stopped their pursuit after learning that information, according to a press release.

Around 11:30 p.m. Cleveland police were called to the scene of a crash on a report that a vehicle matching the description of the car in the chase had hit a parked car.

The 11-year-old told officers he crashed because he wasn't paying attention.

He was treated at the hospital for injuries to his hand and wrist.

Police say felony charges will be filed on the driver in juvenile court.

Police say the parents told them the child had gotten in trouble and had his play station taken away.

Fox 8 has learned this is not the first time the child has stolen a vehicle and led police on a chase.

The Fox 8 I-Team uncovered the arrest and obtained the dashcam on an incident in October 2017.

