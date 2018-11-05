Briefly milder with rain assembling late, lasting into Election Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Welcome back to Eastern Standard Time… while the sun goes down earlier, remember that the SUNRISE comes an hour earlier, too. That’s GOOD NEWS for the kids waiting for the bus in the morning.

Another round of rain arrives tonight and continues through Election Day, especially the morning hours. Heavy rain and possibly thunder in the morning, followed by more scattered showers and gusty winds as we head into the afternoon.

Temperatures will sore to around 60° the next couple of days. Enjoy because a blast of colder air is on the horizon! Cold enough for a chance of a wintry mix/snow in forecast at the end of the week! Possibly even our first measurable snow, stay tuned!

Here’s the latest Fox 8-day forecast:

Interested in the Winter Weather Outlook? Here’s what our team is forecasting:

(For a more extensive discussion about how we arrive to a seasonal forecast, you can listen to André Bernier’s podcast, WeatherJazz®, episode #017.)