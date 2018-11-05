Brace yourself: Chance of first measurable snowfall of the season starting this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You knew it had to happen sometime. Well, sometime may be sooner than later when it comes to snow.

A blast of much colder air is on the horizon. It’s going to be cold enough to support a wintry mix/snow at the end of the week.

On Friday, there could be a mix to snow. Lake effect snow starts Saturday. There could also be snow showers Monday and Tuesday.

This is potentially going to be the first accumulating snow of the season- not for everybody- but possibly in the snowbelt; there is higher potential because of very cool air over what's considered mild lake waters.

In case you're wondering, the first accumulating snowfall last year was in November.