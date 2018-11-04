× Will Linda the Opossum show up for the Browns?

CLEVELAND– The Browns have their eyes on a new prospect.

Ever since a opossum was found at FirstEnergy Stadium for the team’s first win in 635 days, the animal has become the unofficial mascot.

So when the Cleveland Museum of Natural History posted a video of its opossum, Linda, using the treadmill, the Browns knew what to do.

What’s Linda up to on Nov. 4? 🤔 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 22, 2018

Cleveland hosts the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. The Chiefs are 7-1.

This is the Browns first game since Hue Jackson was fired. Defense Coordinator Gregg Williams is the interim head coach.

