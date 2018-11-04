The Chalet tobogganing season begins November 23

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — It’s almost winter and that means the countdown to tobogganing begins!

Cleveland Metroparks announced Sunday that the tobogganing season at The Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation in Strongsville begins Friday, November 23 — the day after Thanksgiving!

According to the Cleveland Metroparks website, The Chalet will be open through the first weekend in March, weather permitting.

Their hours of operation are:

Fridays 6 – 8 p.m.

Saturdays 12 – 10:30 p.m.

Sundays 12 – 5 p.m.

However, opening day has extended hours of 12 – 10:30 p.m.

The park also has special holiday hours listed here.

A one-ride ticket costs $6 and all day passes for adults are $12 and all day passes for children under 11-years-old and younger are $10.

The Chalet is also selling season passes at a discounted rate until December 24. You can learn more about season passes here.

The Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation is located at 16200 Valley Parkway in Strongsville between Routes 42 and 82.

The twin, 700-foot refrigerated ice chutes operate with or without snow through early March, weather permitting.

More on the Chalet, here.