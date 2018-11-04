The ‘Angel of Tremont’ honored at special mass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Music filled the church, and worshipers filled the pews at a special mass on Sunday that honored a nun who has helped the poor and hungry in Cleveland for half-a-century.

Sister Corita Ambro retired in late September, and on this Sunday, her community came to honor the nun who has become known as "The Angel of Tremont."

Sitting in the front pew, Sister Corita, who is 83, listened and laughed as her longtime pastor, Father Joe McNulty, recalled how she would not only see a need, but then come up with a plan to fill it.

Her program to feed the hungry has served millions of meals over 48 years.

Father McNulty recalled her coming to him with the idea.

He told the congregants that his initial response was "I don't think so." The line drew a big laugh since the program has now been running for close to fifty years.

Sister Corita also helped raise 35 teens over the years, a couple of whom later worked with her at St. Augustine's.

When she spoke, Sister Corita, humble as ever, thanked the congregants, and said she had learned so much from the poor and the hungry over the years. She thanked the people in attendance for "the love and humility that you have taught me."

Afterwards, people shared a meal, and Sister Corita passed out some of her legendary hugs, as she's been doing for decades.

In retirement, she told us in September, she hopes to visit people in nursing homes who don't receive visitors, and to grow in her faith.

Father McNulty said she is still a visible force in the community.

As with much or her life, Sister Corita is doing retirement her way.

