“Text less. Vote more.” Cast of ‘Hamilton’ urges people to vote

NEW YORK CITY, New York – The cast of the smash-hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” is urging people to vote on Election Day this Tuesday.

“Text less. Vote more. Show everyone what you’re against or what you’re for,” the current cast of “Hamilton” sang in a new get-out-the-vote video filmed backstage in New York City Saturday night.

“Democracy is frail, we stack the deck with our inaction,” their new song goes as it moves through the melodies of the show’s hits. The cover urges “fellow Federalists” to get to the polls, a term from the musical’s song, “The Election of 1800.”

Saturday Night on Broadway at @HamiltonMusical tonight. GO VOTE. (From the genius mind of @kurtmoji) pic.twitter.com/c5mHQTEu8y — Deanna Weiner (@DeannaShweiner) November 4, 2018

“The company of ‘Hamilton’ won’t get no satisfaction until we raise the voter turn-out with a plan of action,” they sing.

The song was posted on Twitter by Deanna Werner, the show’s assistant stage manager.

“It’s not just a problem in the north where apathy is spreading. There is wide confusion in the land, a problem we’ve been dreading,” the lyrics go, as they sing about low turnout and cite specific complaints.

“There’s long lines and weather and citizens just plain forgetting.

“People see their vote is ineffective,” it continues. “We have to change their mind or democracy is defective.”

One more standout line: “It might be nice, it might be niiiiice to get to democracy back on track.”

The cast made headlines in November 2016 when they read a speech to Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who was taking in the show. Members of the audience booed Pence as well, and then-President-elect Donald Trump demanded an apology on Twitter and called the mega-hit show “highly overrated.”

“Hamilton,” about the country’s first secretary of the treasury, was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who originally took on the leading role on Broadway, where the show debuted in July 2015. Miranda exited the show in July 2016, but it still plays to sellouts every night.

The show won 11 Tony Awards in 2016, and also won a Grammy and Pulitzer Prize the same year.

