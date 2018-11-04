× Suspected gunman in Cleveland officer shooting facing felony charges

CLEVELAND — The suspect accused of shooting a Cleveland police officer Saturday morning has been charged.

Thirty-year-old Jonathon Chambers is facing three felony charges of attempted murder.

Chambers allegedly shot a person in their vehicle around 4:16 a.m. After police were called to the scene, he reportedly fired at responding officers. Police said he injured the civilian and one of the officers. Both were taken to University Hospitals. The officer is in stable condition.

After shooting the officer, Chambers reportedly fled the scene, initiating a city-wide manhunt. Six hours after the officer was wounded, police said they captured and arrested Chambers. He is being held in jail.

Chambers is expected in Cleveland Municipal Court Monday morning.

