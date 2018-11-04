Sunday forecast: Breaks of sun, not as cool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The rain has stopped and we’ll have a good 24 hours before we introduce our next rain chance. Clouds have cleared in spots but will likely fill back in as we head towards noon.

Sunday is our weather team’s “pick day” of the weekend. Clouds will win out again with more sunny breaks for time to time. Temperatures will finally warm to around average (56°). Highs will reach the mid 50’s and it’ll be dry. The Browns game forecast looks great! Temps will be in the mid 50’s with a mix of sun and clouds!

Our next shot of rain arrives Sunday night and continues through the first part of Monday. Then another round arrives Monday night and continues through Election Day. Heavy rain and possibly thunder in the morning, followed by more scattered showers and gusty winds as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will sore to around 60° the next couple of days. Enjoy because a big blast of colder air is on the horizon! Cold enough for a chance of a wintry mix/snow in forecast at the end of the week! Possibly even our first measurable snow, stay tuned!

