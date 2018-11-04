Rain continuing through the night and into Monday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Welcome back to Eastern Standard Time… while the sun goes down earlier, remember that the SUNRISE comes an hour earlier, too. That’s GOOD NEWS for the kids waiting for the bus in the morning.

Our next shot of rain arrives Sunday night and continues through early Monday.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Then another round arrives Monday night and continues through Election Day. Heavy rain and possibly thunder in the morning, followed by more scattered showers and gusty winds as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will sore to around 60° the next couple of days.

Enjoy because a big blast of colder air is on the horizon! Cold enough for a chance of a wintry mix/snow in forecast at the end of the week! Possibly even our first measurable snow, stay tuned!

Here’s the latest Fox 8-day forecast:

