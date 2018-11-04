President Trump campaigning in Cleveland Monday

CLEVELAND -- President Donald Trump will make a stop in Cleveland Monday.
The White House confirmed to FOX 8 News the President will be in town on Monday, November 5, just one day before the midterm election.
According to President Trump's website, he will be at the I-X Center at 3 p.m. The doors open at 12 p.m.
On November 6, Ohio voters will decide on the governor, U.S. Senate, House seats and a host of other state and local offices and issues.
