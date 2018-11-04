Police: University Circle officer shot man suspected in Case Western shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Cleveland police tell Fox 8 News it is investigating a shooting involving a University Circle officer during the arrest of a suspect.

That person is one of two suspects arrested for the shooting of a Case Western undergraduate student.

According to an alert from CWRU, an undergraduate student was shot on Murray Hill Road, near Residential Village around 8:05 p.m. Saturday night.

The university alerted Sunday morning the student came through his surgery sucessfully.

Chief James Repicky of University Circle Police Department told FOX 8 the incident began in the Murray Hill area when a student was robbed and shot in the torso.

Repicky said the victim is being treated at University Hospitals.

Repicky said by 8:15 p.m. two suspects had been arrested in the area of E. 120th and Colteman.

Cleveland police tell the Fox 8 I-Team a UCPD officer fired his weapon during the arrest and shot one of the suspects.

That suspect is in the hospital. The other suspect is in police custody.

The Cleveland Police Department is assisting in the investigation.

CWRU reports it has added more officers to patrol the campus in light of the shooting.

CWRU Alert: Case Western Reserve University Police have added more officers to patrol the campus. Any emergencies should be reported to 216.368.3333. — Case Western Reserve (@cwru) November 4, 2018

CWRU asks that if you are in an emergency or have information regarding this investigation to please call (216) 368-3333.

Case Western's President tells Fox 8 she spoke with the shooting victim's parents and has a message for all students and people connected to the university.

To the Case Western Reserve Community:

I am deeply relieved to report that the undergraduate shot last night came through his surgery successfully and was able to speak with his parents just before 1 o’clock this morning.

Our profound gratitude goes to so many today, starting with the two friends who first heard this young man yell for help. They immediately called 911 and applied pressure to the wound before paramedics arrived.

The paramedics and surgery team treated the student, his friends supported his family members and one another while they waited, and University Circle police officers apprehended the suspects even as they faced gunfire from one of the two men. Finally, our campus police department called in several additional officers to protect the campus overnight.

To all who offered such exceptional care, compassion and courage, I appreciate your efforts more than I can begin to convey. You each made an enormous positive difference last night, not only for the individual shot, but also our entire campus.

Today we face many questions. Why did these suspects perpetrate violence on a member of our community? How did they secure a weapon? How can we more effectively address the safety concerns of our campus?

We will do our best provide answers to these and other questions that arise. For now, please join me in expressing our sincere thanks to those who helped make a terrible night less awful for us all.

Sincerely,

Barbara R. Snyder

President, Case Western Reserve University



